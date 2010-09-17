Trending

Lucarelli faces lengthy absence

ROME, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Napoli forward Cristiano Lucarelli faces up to six months out after suffering knee ligament damage in Thursday's 0-0 Europa League draw at home to Utrecht.

"Lucarelli will have an operation on Monday," Napoli said in a statement on Friday.

Media reports said the 34-year-old, who signed from Parma during the transfer window, would be out for four to six months.

The former Italy striker's injury is a blow to shot-shy Napoli, who already looked light upfront following Fabio Quagliarella's departure to Juventus.