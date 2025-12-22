How to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe: Live streams, TV channels, preview as Mo Salah begins AFCON charge

Watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe to see Mo Salah in action at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information on how to watch the contest wherever you are in the world.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe: key information • Date: Monday 22 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 21:00 local • Venue: Stade Adrar, Agadir • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Egypt will hope Mohamed Salah can put his woes at club level behind him as they begin their AFCON campaign. The Liverpool superstar is set to captain his side against Zimbabwe, with Hossam Hassan's side firm favourites.

The Warriors, as Zimbabwe are known, finished second only behind Cameroon in their qualifying group, losing just once across six games.

Wolves man Marshall Munetsi will captain his nation, and the defender will welcome the distraction after his side has endured a horrendous start to the Premier League season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe for FREE in the UK

Egypt vs Zimbabwe will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT. Coverage will start at 19:55 GMT.

Public broadcaster Channel 4 has won exclusive rights to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, agreeing a historic deal with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). This deal marks the first time the tournament will be available to watch for free in the UK.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe free live stream The game is live online with Channel 4 via their official streaming service. All you need to do is sign up to access live coverage of the contest and the rest of the tournament.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Is Egypt vs Zimbabwe on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 3:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe in Africa

Egypt fans can watch the game live on beIN Sport, whilst those of a Zimbabwe affiliation can tune in via SuperSport.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe: Preview

Egypt are still the most successful AFCON side, having won the competition seven times.

Their last success was back in 2010, as they beat Ghana 1-0 thanks to Gedo's late winner in Luanda, Angola.

Salah will be bidding to put himself in the shop window, so expect to see the best from him across the tournament.

Manchester City man Omar Marmoush is also one to watch after recently returning from injury and is likely to be involved.

Zimbabwe secured their place at the finals in Morocco after a solid qualifying campaign in Group J.

Walter Musona scored two goals for his nation and is likely to bear the weight of expectation in attack.

The 30-year-old plays his football for Scottland in his home country and is one of the highest-paid players in the division.

Managed by Mario Marinica, the 61-year-old has enjoyed past stints with Malawi and Liberia.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Egypt 3-0 Zimbabwe

Egypt are one of the favourites for the tournament and it's tough to see how the likes of Salah and co slip up against Zimbabwe on their opening night.