MetLife Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue
MetLife Stadium is hosting World Cup 2026 games, as the greatest show on Earth comes to New Jersey
MetLife Stadium is one of World Cup 2026's biggest and most impressive stadiums.
As one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the MetLife has plenty of recent pedigree when it comes to the beautiful game – despite its history in American sports.
FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this huge bowl, from the capacity and history of the MetLife Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.
Background
MetLife Stadium: The background
MetLife Stadium opened in 2010 to replace Giants Stadium, serving as the shared home for both New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL, as one of two NFL stadiums shared by two teams of the league. Constructed at an approximate cost of $1.6 billion, it became the most expensive stadium in the United States at the time of its completion and is the biggest venue in the NFL.
The Stadium has become a key venue both domestically and internationally, hosting Super Bowl XLVIII and multiple matches at the 2025 Club World Cup, including the final. In preparation for hosting the 2026 World Cup, the MetLife has undergone a two-phase renovation of its lower bowl, involving replacing permanent seating with a modular system to enlarge the playing field to meet necessary FIFA requirements.
The stadium's design is a compromise between the traditional aesthetic favoured by the Giants and the modern look wanted by the Jets – with the result being a ground that incorporates rustic stone and exposed steel, along with metal and glass. The ground also has illuminated interior LED lighting inspired by Munich's Allianz Arena, which ordinarily lights up blue for the Giants and green for the Jets.
The MetLife is also notable for its sustainability. The structure incorporates 1,350 solar panels around a ‘Solar Ring’ on the upper rim of the stadium that generates significant power for the LED lighting system, while there are four large HD video displays and four dressing rooms, with both the Giants and the Jets having one each.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Location
Where is the MetLife Stadium located?
The MetLife Stadium is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The venue is located five miles from New York City and is accessible via Meadowlands Station on the Meadowlands Rail Line.
Capacity
What is the capacity of the MetLife Stadium?
The MetLife Stadium has a seated capacity of just over 82,500.
The lower tier holds 33,346, the middle tier holds 21,323 and the upper tier holds 27,897.
Tenants
Who plays at the MetLife Stadium usually?
The MetLife Stadium is home to NFL teams, the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Despite New Jersey having its own Major League Soccer franchise in New York Red Bulls, they play at Sports Illustrated Stadium, located in Harrison, New Jersey, while Hudson River rivals New York City FC play at Yankee Stadium, in the The Bronx, New York.
World Cup 2026 games
Which World Cup 2026 games is the MetLife Stadium hosting?
The MetLife Stadium is hosting eight matches at the 2026 World Cup, including the final.
- June 13: Brazil vs Morocco (Group C)
- June 16: France vs Senegal (Group I)
- June 22: Norway vs Senegal (Group I)
- June 25: Ecuador vs Germany (Group E)
- June 27: TBD vs TBD (Group J)
- June 30: Winner Group I vs 3rd Group C/D/F/G/H (Round of 32)
- July 15: Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78 (Round of 16)
- July 19: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 (Final)
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.