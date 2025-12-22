MetLife Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

MetLife Stadium is one of World Cup 2026's biggest and most impressive stadiums.

As one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the MetLife has plenty of recent pedigree when it comes to the beautiful game – despite its history in American sports.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this huge bowl, from the capacity and history of the MetLife Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

MetLife Stadium: The background

Image 1 of 4 The MetLife Stadium during Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 Club World Cup final (Image credit: Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) The exterior of the MetLife Stadium in 2023 (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) Pitchside of the MetLife Stadium (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) The MetLife Stadium during sunset, as Porto play Al-Ahly at the 2025 Club World Cup (Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

MetLife Stadium opened in 2010 to replace Giants Stadium, serving as the shared home for both New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL, as one of two NFL stadiums shared by two teams of the league. Constructed at an approximate cost of $1.6 billion, it became the most expensive stadium in the United States at the time of its completion and is the biggest venue in the NFL.

The Stadium has become a key venue both domestically and internationally, hosting Super Bowl XLVIII and multiple matches at the 2025 Club World Cup, including the final. In preparation for hosting the 2026 World Cup, the MetLife has undergone a two-phase renovation of its lower bowl, involving replacing permanent seating with a modular system to enlarge the playing field to meet necessary FIFA requirements.

The stadium's design is a compromise between the traditional aesthetic favoured by the Giants and the modern look wanted by the Jets – with the result being a ground that incorporates rustic stone and exposed steel, along with metal and glass. The ground also has illuminated interior LED lighting inspired by Munich's Allianz Arena, which ordinarily lights up blue for the Giants and green for the Jets.

The MetLife is also notable for its sustainability. The structure incorporates 1,350 solar panels around a ‘Solar Ring’ on the upper rim of the stadium that generates significant power for the LED lighting system, while there are four large HD video displays and four dressing rooms, with both the Giants and the Jets having one each.

Location

Where is the MetLife Stadium located?

The MetLife Stadium is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The venue is located five miles from New York City and is accessible via Meadowlands Station on the Meadowlands Rail Line.

Capacity

What is the capacity of the MetLife Stadium?

The MetLife Stadium has a seated capacity of just over 82,500.

The lower tier holds 33,346, the middle tier holds 21,323 and the upper tier holds 27,897.

Tenants

Who plays at the MetLife Stadium usually?

The MetLife Stadium is home to NFL teams, the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Despite New Jersey having its own Major League Soccer franchise in New York Red Bulls, they play at Sports Illustrated Stadium, located in Harrison, New Jersey, while Hudson River rivals New York City FC play at Yankee Stadium, in the The Bronx, New York.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is the MetLife Stadium hosting?

The MetLife Stadium is hosting eight matches at the 2026 World Cup, including the final.