How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Live streams and TV info for Monday Night Football contest

Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest today as the latest Monday Night Football instalment takes us to Craven Cottage. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Monday 22 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN

Fulham and Nottingham Forest will do battle on Monday Night Football in the Premier League this evening.

The Cottagers did the double over the Tricky Trees last season and will be hoping for more of the same this term.

Forest have risen up the table following Sean Dyche's arrival, winning four of their last six games in all competitions.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports at 8.00pm on Monday.

It will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Can I still get tickets to Fulham vs Nottingham Forest?

Tickets are still available for the contest between Fulham vs Nottingham Forest on Monday, via our good friends at Seat Unique.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview

Fulham crashed out of the EFL Cup devastatingly in midweek, losing 2-1 in injury time as Lewis Miley came up with a winner for Newcastle United.

It's now all focus back on their Premier League endeavours, with the Tricky Trees next up for Marco Silva and his band of merry men.

The Cottagers' best form has come at home this term, winning four and drawing one of their eight outings.

Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon will miss Monday's game, but on Raul Jimenez, Silva said earlier this week that 'there's nothing to show that he won't be in contention.'

Nottingham Forest have looked much better since Dyche's arrival and are going well in both Europe and in the Premier League.

After an early-season blip that saw both Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou given the boot, the former Everton and Burnley boss has brought much-needed stability at a time when it was most needed.

It's four wins in six on all fronts, with Dyche having to deal with some injury woes ahead of Monday's outing, especially key striker Chris Wood.

"It's one of those - it's been a frustrating one because there's been no timeframe put on it," said Wood on his current injury situation.

"It's one to take week by week and stage by stage. Every stage I'm getting closer and better but it's also a stage I'm getting through and back to return to play.

"It hasn't progressed as quick as we wanted to. There's no end goal or date but it's getting closer. I want to be out there helping the team and the club because we want to be pushing up the table.

"The team under the new manager has been doing well, got some important wins and the team is in a good place. Now we're ready to kick on and do more."

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

The Cottagers are not bad value on home soil and Forest will provide a tricky test, one in which we think ends level.