How to watch South Africa vs Angola: TV & streaming information for AFCON Group B clash

Watch South Africa vs Angola at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Group B begins.

South Africa vs Angola: key information • Date: Monday 22 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:00pm GMT / 12:00 ET / 18:00 local • Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports via Sling (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

South Africa takes on Angola as Group B gets underway at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana have won the tournament just once, back in 1996 and also finished runners-up two years later in 1998.

Angola are competing for the seventh time and has only ever gone as far as the quarter-finals, doing so in 2008, 2010 and 2023.

Watch South Africa vs Angola in the USA with Sling

In the US, soccer fans can watch South Africa vs Angola on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 12:00 ET.

No cable? No problem. You can stream beIN Sports with a 'cord-cutting' streaming service, which gives you all the best channels in a flexible online package.

Sling is one of the top choices, and that's especially true for AFCON given you can stream the entire tournament for just $5!

Every AFCON game on Sling for just $5 With Sling's Soccer Pass, you don't need a base subscription, so you can just access the beIN Sports channels for $5/month.

Watch South Africa vs Angola for FREE in the UK

South Africa vs Angola will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off slated for 17:00 GMT. Coverage will start at 16:55 GMT.

4seven is the freeview TV channel, and you can stream it live for free at Channel4.com. Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

How to watch South Africa vs Angola in Africa

Fans in both South Africa and Angola can watch the game on SuperSport.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Watch South Africa vs Angola from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the game. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

South Africa vs Angola: Preview

South Africa head into the tournament unbeaten in ten matches after enjoying a superb qualifying campaign.

Now led in the dugout by Hugo Broos, the 73-year-old has enjoyed a solid career as a manager, with his most notable success helping Cameroon win AFCON back in 2017.

Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will lead the team in Morocco, with Burnley star Lyle Foster and QPR hotshot Tylon Smith among their ranks.

Angola's run to the quarter-finals was eventually ended by Nigeria back in 2023, as Ademola Lookman's goal was the only difference between the two sides.

Patrice Beaumelle's are something of an underdog and flew through qualifying without defeat.

They were also the last side to beat South Africa in a competitive game back in June this year, so the bragging rights are firmly with them.

Experienced midfielder Fredy will lead the side, whilst on-loan Burnley man Manuel Benson could be a tricky customer.

FourFourTwo's prediction

South Africa 0-2 Angola

Angola have gone well over the last 12 months and were good value for their win over South Africa in June. We are predicting them to emerge as winners in Marrakech.