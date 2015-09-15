Lucescu hits out at officials after Madrid defeat

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Mircea Lucescu criticised referee Ivan Bebek's performance following Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Taras Stepanenko was deservedly given a second yellow card for a challenge on Sergio Ramos, before Shakhtar were twice penalised for handballs.

Darijo Srna's in particular seemed harsh, with the ball having seemed to touch his back rather than his hand, and Cristiano Ronaldo tucked both spot-kicks away en route to a 26-minute hat-trick.

And Lucescu was left frustrated, claiming the officials suffered under the pressure of the occasion.

"In these matches against the best teams the same things happens to us," he said.

"While the referee shows us a yellow card, with giants like Madrid, they just warn them for fouls without a card.

"[Srna's] was not a penalty. Considering the level, the referee has suffered a high pressure from the stadium.

"Real Madrid don't need these aids."