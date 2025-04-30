Quiz! Can you name Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan side that held off Barcelona in 2010?

Jose Mourinho charges onto the pitch in celebration after Inter beat Barcelona on aggregate in the Champions League semi-finals in 2010

Jose Mourinho may never have been more Jose Mourinho than when his side successfully held off Pep Guardiola's brilliant Barcelona in the 2010 Champions League semi-final second leg.

Inter had claimed a 3-1 lead in the first leg but were reduced to ten men just 28 minutes into the return trip to the Nou Camp.

The away goals rule meant a 2-0 victory for Barcelona would have put them through, but Inter stood their ground magnificently and limited a star-studded Barca to just a single goal... or a single legitimate goal, anyway.

Inter, of course, went on to lift the trophy by beating Bayern Munich.

Our question for you is... how many of Inter's starting line-up from that game in Barcelona can you name? And how quickly can you do it?

Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

