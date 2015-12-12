Luis Enrique: Barcelona could have lost

Luis Enrique admitted Barcelona could have been beaten by Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Saturday.

The Catalan giants let a 2-0 lead slip at home to Victor Sanchez's side, with Lucas Perez's 77th-minute strike added to by Alex Bergantinos with four minutes remaining as the Galician outfit earned a draw.

Barca let a late equaliser slip against Valencia last weekend and, although Luis Enrique felt they played better at Camp Nou, the head coach thought they could even have lost.

"There aren't similarities between the Mestalla and today," Luis Enrique said.

"In Valencia we were infinitely better, but today, with a little more bad luck, we could even have lost.

"We maybe had difficulties in the first half, but in the second there were chances to score.

"We controlled the game until the 72nd minute, when we made several mistakes.

"The first goal made the opponent braver. Munir [El Haddadi] had a clear opportunity that would have closed the game, but he failed."