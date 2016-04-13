Luis Enrique: Barcelona exit 100 per cent my fault

Luis Enrique has taken full responsibility for Barcelona's Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, but has stressed they still have plenty left to play for in the remainder of the season.

An Antoine Griezmann double helped Atletico to a 2-0 win at the Vicente Calderon after Barcelona had won the first leg 2-1 at Camp Nou, ending the Catalans' hopes of successfully defending their European title.

Luis Enrique refused to dramatise matters, though, and urged his team to turn their attention to La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

"I am 99.9 per cent to blame for our Champions League exit. No, make that 100 per cent. I am the coach and I am responsible," he said at a news conference.

"It was a game like we expected. We did not have any problems in the first half, even if they scored a goal in a situation where we were not fortunate. We created enough chances in the second half to get a goal. It was an exciting game. We can only congratulate Atletico and wish them the best of luck.

"I don't think Atletico were superior to us. We have played here plenty of times and have suffered more in the past. This game was further evidence that we are not going through our best spell. We are not at our best. But we still have two trophies to play for.

"The Champions League was a trophy we really wanted and we are obviously sad that we can no longer win it this season. We are always aiming high and we are proud to be favourites in every competition. We have to understand that losing is part of the game.

"We still have two important objectives left. We will still have had a great season if we win the domestic double. But we have to improve."