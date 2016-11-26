Luis Enrique brushes off fresh Messi talk

Luis Enrique has offered a typically gruff response to Pep Guardiola's opinion that Lionel Messi should end his career at Barcelona.

Speculation continues to link the five-time Ballons d'Or winner with Manchester City, even though former Barca boss Guardiola spoke on Friday of his desire to see Messi remain at Camp Nou for the rest of his playing days.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho also said this week that Barcelona is the club for Messi, but Luis Enrique claimed he was unaware his Premier League counterparts had even spoken about the Argentina superstar.

"I haven't listened to what they have to say, I am not interested," he told a news conference ahead of Barca's trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"We know how much media there is around Messi and how much he means to Catalonia and Barca.

"I am sure when Messi considers it correct and the club as well, they will give you the information.

"I'd love him to finish his career here."

After the game at Anoeta, Messi's next major assignment will be the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique remains optimistic his talisman will be lining up alongside currently sidelined duo Andres Iniesta (knee) and Samuel Umtiti (hamstring).

"I'm looking forward to getting them back but it depends on when the players develop," he said.

"They are both doing very well. Andres has been training for a couple of days now while Umtiti has done some work with us but there's still more to do.

"When they come back depends on how the doctor sees things."