Quiz! Can you get 100% on our big Lionel Messi quiz?

How well do you know the Argentine?

Lionel Messi won everything there is to win in his career, scored hundreds of goals in the process and captured the hearts of millions of people around the globe.

His crowning moment came in 2022 when he lifted the World Cup, but he has dazzled ever since he entered the pitch for Barcelona all those years ago. But how well do you know his career?

Well we're about to find out, as FourFourTwo's latest quiz offering provides you with 10 questions about his career. Scroll down to get involved...

Your task is simple. 10 questions with no time limit to prove you have the ultimate knowledge of Messi's career.

Can you remember when he first won the Ballon d'Or? How's your knowledge of his teammates? Well we're about to find out!

An answer thats on the top of your tongue? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself Messi's number one fan.

