Luis Enrique: Critics frustrated by Guardiola's success

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is confident Pep Guardiola will overcome his recent struggles at Manchester City and believes criticism of his compatriot is caused by envy.

Guardiola won his first 10 competitive games in charge of City, but they are on a six-game winless streak following a 1-0 EFL Cup defeat at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Some have questioned Guardiola's methods in the wake of City's poor run of form, but Luis Enrique has little doubt the former Bayern boss will enjoy success this campaign.

"To the critics of Guardiola: He is going to win. He will win titles this season, for sure," Luis Enrique said at a media conference.

"The critics are going to appear because it bothers them that there are always the same people who win...

"And Pep will win by playing good football. I believe you have to have a philosophy and an idea and to stick with that to the end. There is no mathematical rule for success."