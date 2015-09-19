Luis Enrique: FIFA won't allow Barcelona to sign Rafinha replacement

Luis Enrique has made it clear that FIFA will not allow Barcelona to sign a replacement for Rafinha outside of the transfer window.

The Brazil international sustained a season-ending injury in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma on Wednesday and the Catalans were allegedly keen to bring in a replacement for Rafinha.

FIFA do cater for the possibility of clubs being able to bring players in outside the transfer window in the event of long-term injuries, but Luis Enrique has stressed that Barcelona's transfer ban means world football's governing body will not let them bring in any new players until January.

"The club asked FIFA a few months ago whether we could sign new players if there were to be any long-term injuries and FIFA told us we would not be allowed to sign anyone," the Barcelona coach said at a press conference.

"It is irrelevant what I think about it. The fact remains that the FIFA sanction prevents us from signing anyone.

"Rafinha's injury is obviously sad news, but we have some good players and some very promising youngsters."

Meanwhile, Dani Alves is on his way back after spending a few weeks on the sidelines due to a groin injury.

"Dani Alves is working well and training with the group. That's the best news this week," Luis Enrique added.

The Barcelona coach also had his say on Marc-Andre ter Stegen's situation after the German goalkeeper received his fair share of criticism following his performance against Roma.

"Ter Stegen is calm among all the criticism. Only the coach's criticism should mean something to him and I am happy with him."