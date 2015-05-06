Luis Enrique hails team performance after Messi masterclass

Luis Enrique hailed Lionel Messi's goals in Barcelona's 3-0 UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich as "works of art" but was quick to praise the performance of the entire team.

Messi marked his 100th appearance in European football and former coach Pep Guardiola's return to Camp Nou on Wednesday with a delightful double before Neymar's injury-time strike effectively put the tie beyond doubt.

The Argentina forward's first goal came via a vicious left-footed drive in the 77th-minute and three minutes later he doubled the lead with a wonderful solo run and lobbed finish over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Luis Enrique said: "This is a perfect result, one that takes us close to a possible final. But we have to wrap it up in the return leg. I'm very satisfied with everything. We knew exactly how to play against a rival of such magnitude.

"I can't remember Bayern having any clear chances to score, apart from [Robert] Lewandowski's in the first half.

"Messi never fails to surprise you, but I'm not just going to remember the works of art he produced.

"The entire team played well, and I can never recall an atmosphere this good at the Camp Nou."