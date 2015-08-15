Luis Enrique: History in Barcelona's favour despite 4-0 deficit

Luis Enrique said one only has to look at Barcelona's history to see they are not yet defeated in the Supercopa de Espana, despite Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 win on Friday.

After watching his side decimated by Aritz Aduriz's second-half hat-trick at San Mames, the Barca boss stayed calm in the face of crisis - the Catalans having conceded eight times in two matches.

Monday's second leg would need to see Barcelona pull off one of their better Houdini efforts - but Luis Enrique said the history books show his men are capable.

Barca arrested a 2-0 deficit against Milan in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 in 2012-13, while they also came from 3-1 down against Chelsea (1999-00 quarter-finals) and by the same margin against Sevilla in the 2010 Supercopa - all of their revivals happening at their Camp Nou surroundings.

"It's not pretentious to think about the comeback," Luis Enrique said via Barcelona's website.

"If there is a team in Europe that has history of doing so, it is this club."

The coach indicated the same starting XI will be on the park in Barcelona.

"I take responsibility for rotations, after competing with less than three days apart, it would be very easy to repent. I remain confident in these players and repeat the line-up," Luis Enrique said.

"This is no time for excuses, we must try to improve our performance."

"The result we cannot change.

"On Monday, the atmosphere will be in our favour and try to give back to our people."