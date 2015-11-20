Luis Enrique - Madrid problems are exaggerated

Luis Enrique believes Real Madrid's problems have been exaggerated and insists Saturday's Clasico will not prove decisive in the race for the Liga title.

Barca head to the Santiago Bernabeu with a three-point advantage at the top of the table and with Madrid reportedly in disarray with senior players disgruntled with the tactics employed by new boss Rafa Benitez.

The former Madrid midfielder will not be fooled by the suggestions all is not well in the Spanish capital, however, and is simply focusing on gaining three points.

He said at Friday's media conference: "I am not going to defend our eternal rivals but people exaggerate these things. This game won't decide the league. It's a big game and we want to beat them."