Luis Enrique: Messi still not human despite penalty miss

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique feels Lionel Messi remains in a league of his own even after he missed a penalty in his side's 4-1 La Liga win over Levante at Camp Nou.

The Argentinian set up his side's opening goal for Marc Bartra, before making it 3-0 from the spot after Neymar's strike.

However, he then missed a second spot-kick as he blasted his attempt over the bar, only to make up for it with another goal in the dying minutes of the game and Luis Enrique has nothing but praise for his star man.

"The fact that he missed a penalty does not make Messi any more human," Luis Enrique stated at a press conference.

"Messi still scored twice and set up another goal. He does not really seem human to me."

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was at fault for Levante's goal after previously conceding from 50 yards in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma on Wednesday, yet Luis Enrique continues to back the Germany international.

"Another goalkeeper might start having doubts about himself after such a moment," the Barcelona coach added.

"Not Ter Stegen, though. Confidence is flowing through his body at all times."

Luis Enrique decided to rest Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta as Munir and Sandro got the chance to prove their worth and he is confident both youngsters have a bright future ahead of them.

"I am pleased with the performance of Munir and Sandro," he said.

"They are important players for the future. They are still young and will get plenty of playing time. We need them and they will help the team forward."