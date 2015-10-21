Luis Enrique mocks award: 'I will be up for the golden cucumber next'

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has mocked his inclusion in the 10-man shortlist for the FIFA World Coach of the Year award, suggesting he will be nominated for the 'golden cucumber' next.

The former Celta Vigo and Roma boss is one of the top candidates for the award after leading the Camp Nou club to the treble in his debut season at the helm.

Luis Enrique, though, insisted he has no interest in individual awards and had not even been aware of his nomination for the accolade - which will be awarded on January 11 along with the Ballon d'Or - until being told after the game with BATE.

He said: "The Ballon d'Or? I will be up for the golden cucumber next!"

"I had no idea. I have got very little or no interest at all in individual awards and prefer to focus on team trophies."

Barcelona beat BATE 2-0 on Tuesday to move on to seven points from their first three Champions League matches in 2015-16.

Luis Enrique praised Ivan Rakitic - who scored both goals in the second half - and refused to be negative about Neymar after the Brazil international failed to score.

"Both goals will do him the world of good," said the coach. "For the team too, the more players than can join the party, the better – especially in a side like Barcelona which creates a lot of attempts on goal.

"Neymar looked just as good as he always does. It is not a question of stepping forward – you can't pile the responsibility on one player.

"A 4-4 result in the other game [between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma] is perfect."