Luis Enrique rejects criticism of Spain star De Gea

Luis Enrique has branded criticism of David de Gea "unfair" but declined to reveal whether the under-pressure goalkeeper will remain a starter for Spain.

De Gea was closely scrutinised for his part in Tin Jedvaj's late winner in the costly 3-2 defeat to Croatia in the Nations League on Thursday.

The Manchester United man is struggling to find form on the international stage, saving less than half of the shots he has faced since the start of La Roja's disappointing World Cup campaign.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly under consideration to step in for the friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday.

Luis Enrique would not confirm which way he was leaning, but defended De Gea's concerning recent record.

"What's strange is what the criticism means. Criticism must be for the whole team and the coach, too," he told reporters.

"When it's aimed at one person it's unfair because this is a team sport.

45.8% - Since the 2018 World Cup, David de Gea has only saved 45.8% of the shots on target he has faced for Spain (11 from 24, excluding penalty shoot-outs). Discussion. November 17, 2018

"Goals aren't just scored because of the goalkeepers – when we concede we're all responsible. It's unfair to personalise it, but we accept criticism.

"I won't put my players on trial. I analyse things in a general sense and from there I make decisions.

"I won't talk about my preferences, as my actions speak louder than words."

The other goalkeeping option in Luis Enrique's squad is Real Betis' Pau Lopez.