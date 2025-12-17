How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham: TV & streaming, watch for free in the UK as Carabao Cup holders reach quarter-final

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham today as the Magpies look to take their League Cup defence into the last four, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United could be 270 minutes away from a Wembley return to defend their Carabao Cup crown.

Eddie Howe's Magpies have been drawn at home in every round of this season's competition and the latest team heading to Tyneside to try and knock out the champions will be Fulham on Wednesday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Fulham for free?

Newcastle United vs Fulham will be available to watch for free on ITV1 in the UK, with a free live stream on ITVX.

ITVX is the official streaming service of national free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV, so fans can stream the game as long as they have a UK television licence and a free ITV account online. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham from anywhere

How to watch Newcastle United vs Fulham in the UK

Fans in the UK have various options to watch Newcastle United vs Fulham, which will be broadcast by both ITV and Sky Sports.

The match will be available on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming platform, while Sky Sports customers can choose to watch on Sky Sports Premier League if they prefer to do so.

Fans with the relevant subscriptions can stream the game via NowTV, Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham in the US

Fans in the United states will be able to stream Newcastle United vs Fulham live via EFL broadcast partner Paramount+ on Wednesday.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Fulham in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Fulham through beIN Sports Australia. It will be shown live on beIN Sports 2.

Routes to the quarters

How Newcastle United reached the quarter-finals

R3: Newcastle United 4-1 Bradford City

Newcastle United 4-1 Bradford City R4: Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

How Fulham reached the quarter-finals

R2: Fulham 2-0 Bristol City

Fulham 2-0 Bristol City R3: Fulham 1-0 Cambridge United

Fulham 1-0 Cambridge United R4: Wycombe Wanderers (4) 1-1 (5) Fulham

Newcastle United vs Fulham: Carabao Cup preview

They made a meal of their visit to Adams Park in the last round but the Carabao Cup seems like the ideal opportunity for Fulham to turn Marco Silva's progress into tangible success.

The Cottagers have never won a major trophy, coming closest when they reached the FA Cup final in 1975. Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz being out with injury won't do much to help them improve on that.

Silva will also be hindered in his efforts by the loss of players to the Africa Cup of Nations. Fulham are one of only three Premier League teams to have supplied more than two players, and all three are tough to replace.

Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey are undeniably major absences as they team up in the Nigeria team at the CAF showpiece in Morocco this month.

Howe has no such concerns but the defensive injuries have really piled up for Newcastle and their League Cup-winning boss is likely to have to pick by availability rather than choice against Fulham.

The nasty injuries sustained by Dan Burn see him join Sven Botman, Emil Krafth, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope in the treatment room, though Jamaal Lascelles could be ready to play a part on Wednesday.

Having defeated Premier League opposition in the previous round, Newcastle will be able to see their path to the last four. Yet instead of being able to lean on their league form to boost their cup hopes, they must rather hope the cup can be a distraction.

While recent wins over Manchester City, Everton and Burnley were big steps in the right direction, defeat against rivals Sunderland on Sunday was a chastening experience. Securing a semi-final berth would go some way to easing the ache.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-2 Fulham

FourFourTwo is predicting a penalty shoot-out in front of the Gallowgate.