Luis Enrique, Valencia condemn missile throwing after Barcelona winner

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique says the majority of Valencia fans will be disappointed by the missile-throwing incident that marred the end of his side's victory at Mestalla.

Lionel Messi scored a 94th-minute penalty to secure a 3-2 win for the champions after also giving his side the lead in the first half before Munir El Haddadi and Rodrigo scored in the space of four second-half minutes.

Luis Suarez equalised just after the hour mark before Messi stole the points in the dying seconds, but a number of objects were thrown at the Barca players as they celebrated in front of a section of home fans, with a water bottle hitting Neymar and Suarez on the head.

Messi was held back by Lucas Digne as he pumped his fists in front of the supporters, after Neymar and Suarez had gone to ground.

Luis Enrique said he could not offer much insight on an incident that took place far from the dugout but felt that most home supporters would have been disappointed by the scenes.

"I'm not here to assess what some fans can do," he said. "It certainly isn't something that the majority of Valencia fans like to see, and me neither.

"We celebrated a goal as you have to celebrate against an opponent who makes things difficult."

Valencia later confirmed they will investigate the incident, insisting that such behaviour is unacceptable.

"Valencia condemns the throwing of a bottle by a fan at a Barcelona player," they said in a statement posted via their official Twitter account.

"Violent behaviour is not tolerated and the club will investigate this incident and continue with preventative work in order to avoid this kind of action."

When asked for his view after the match, Valencia head coach Cesare Prandelli said: "I honestly didn't see it."

Barca's win moved them to the top of LaLiga, a point ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, who face Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao respectively on Sunday.