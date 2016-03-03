Luis Enrique wants Barca to improve penalties

Luis Enrique has called on Barcelona to improve their penalty taking after Luis Suarez missed another in a record-breaking 5-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Thursday.

Barca set a new Spanish record by reaching 35 games unbeaten in all competitions in a rout of nine-man Rayo, Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick for Luis Enrique's men, who are now eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

However, with Barca leading 3-1 in the second half, Suarez spurned a golden opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet, seeing his penalty saved by Juan Carlos.

The miss marked Barca's seventh in 13 attempts, but Luis Enrique is not overly concerned about their efforts from 12 yards.

"We are not too good in that statistic, but in the end it was just an anecdote from this game," he said.

"We must improve in this aspect, but I have already said this is not something that worries me too much.

"It is always difficult when you are facing an opponent like Rayo. But we overcome that in the best way with attitude, intensity and accuracy, making chances from regaining possession from Rayo.

"We played very well, and when the team shows this level of intensity and attitude it is very difficult for the opponent.

"We are getting close to the final third of the campaign, the nicest part, and we have to wait and see what we achieve at the end. We will win what we deserve to win."



