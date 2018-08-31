Luis Enrique will keep Spain playing the same way

Luis Enrique has promised Spain will continue to play the same way as under previous coaches after naming his first squad.

Spain drew plaudits for their style and established themselves as the world's leading nation in winning three successive major tournaments under Luis Aragones and Vicente del Bosque between 2008 and 2012.

However, they endured a difficult World Cup in Russia after Julen Lopetegui departed on the eve of the finals, interim appointment Fernando Hierro overseeing a last-16 shoot-out loss to the hosts.

But Luis Enrique, familiar with the possession-based game from his time at Barcelona, sees no reason to change things ahead of his reign beginning against England next week.

"The style will stay the same in terms of possession of the ball and having control of the game," the coach said. "There are just a few nuances.

"But we do not have to compare ourselves with what has gone before. We are not inferior to any team, but we have to improve things and evolve.

"I an not against any tactical system but my idea is to start with a 4-3-3. I have the players for a very balanced team, with an average age of 26 - although age is not decisive. I like my selection."

Luis Enrique has omitted regulars Jordi Alba and Koke, but felt no need to explain his decisions.

"I have not spoken to any player - that is not my style," he said. "I have not considered it necessary."