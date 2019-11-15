Luis Suarez welcomes Barcelona striker search: “It’ll boost competition”

The Camp Nou giants have been linked with several players as they hunt for a long-term successor to the Uruguayan, who turns 33 in January.

But the speculation hasn’t affected the former Liverpool striker, who believes increased competition for places can bring out the best in him.

"There will come a time when my age won't allow me to be at the high level that it is needed for Barcelona," he told Uruguayan publication Ovacion (via Marca).

"But while I can and have the strength, it'll be much better if they bring in competition.

"It's not strange if they're looking for or want to bring in another striker. That's the reality of football.

"It will be better for me because it will place demands on me. It'll be better for the club because it'll boost competition."

Suarez arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 and has enjoyed great success, winning four La Liga titles and the Champions League among other honours.

“It has been five years with the same pressure and I always try to respond in the same way," he said.

"It's not easy to come to play at a club like this and win your place.

"You have an exam every three days. There's no rest and a bad day isn't forgiven."

Suarez has scored eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season, including a double in the 2-1 Champions League win over Inter Milan.

