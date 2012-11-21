Luiz Adriano to face disciplinary hearing

European football's governing body said the Brazilian forward, who was also booked later in the Group E game which his side won 5-2, had been charged with "violation of the principles of conduct." The hearing will take place on Tuesday.

The controversy erupted after play was restarted with an uncontested drop ball following treatment to an injured Nordsjaelland player.

Shakhtar midfielder Willian attempted to return it to the Nordsjaelland defence but Luiz Adriano pounced on the pass, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into an empty net.

His effort led to an angry reaction from the Nordsjaelland players and was greeted with jeers and whistles from the incredulous home crowd.

Any thoughts the Danes might have had of being allowed to score unopposed were soon dashed as Taras Stepanenko dispossessed Nicolai Stokholm as he advanced on goal from the ensuing kickoff.

Luiz Adriano, shown a yellow card in the 67th minute, added two more to complete his hat-trick before being replaced in the 81st minute, with the boos of the home crowd ringing in his ears.

UEFA said that Luiz Adriano was charged under section five of their disciplinary code, a wide-ranging article which covers anything from arriving late at a match to bribery, assault or sending political messages.