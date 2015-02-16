Luiz: Chelsea challenge had come to an end

PSG spent in the region of £50 million to sign David Luiz on a five-year deal before the start of the 2014-15 season.

David Luiz's switch to the French capital ended his successful three-year spell at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

The Brazil international's departure was not heavily felt by Mourinho, who claimed Chelsea would not miss the 27-year-old.

Despite Mourinho's comments, David Luiz said he had no issue with the former Real Madrid boss as the charismatic Brazilian prepares to reunite with Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League last 16 tie at Parc des Princes.

"When Mourinho left Real Madrid he said he wanted to go when he felt good — I was not feeling good and I said I wanted to leave," David Luiz told the Daily Mail.

"Chelsea offered me a new contract and I said, 'I'm not feeling the same thing I was feeling years ago'.

"People tried to make stories about me and Mourinho but we never had any history. He was the boss and he decided who plays and who doesn't.

"When he didn't put David Luiz in, it was [feigns horror] — 'Oh my God' — but I'm just one more player, no problem.

"Mourinho is a coach who has a different style. He doesn't talk to you about your life. As a player you will not know too much about his personal life and he will not know too much about his players.

"He didn't try too much because I was in Brazil — he said, 'It's OK, you can go'. I had a great life in London, great moments, we were champions of Europe, I had an amazing connection with the fans, my team-mates and everyone at the club.

"But I decided my cycle was finished. I was not playing as much, but I still played in all the big games."