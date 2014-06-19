Luiz praises Brazil's defensive strengths

Host nation Brazil continued their unbeaten start at the FIFA World Cup with a stalemate against Mexico in Fortaleza - a result that left both teams locked on four points from two games.

A free-flowing brand of attacking football has been synonymous to Brazilian culture but that has changed under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who has emphasised the importance of a strong defensive core through the likes of captain Thiago Silva, Luiz, Paulinho and Luis Gustavo.

That change in system and formation has seen Brazil keep seven clean sheets in their past nine games.

"It's part of our make-up now," Luiz told FIFA.com.

"It's a feature of modern football and it's something our team does very well. Everybody attacks and everyone defends.

"It's something that's evolved over time and which players like Oscar and Neymar, who play in Europe, have got to grips with well. There are days when the ball just won't go in, it can happen.

"But, if we don't let the opposition score, then we're already taking a big step towards winning the game, one way or another."

Star striker Neymar, who has already scored two goals at the showpiece event, also talked about the team's defence.

"It's become a truly vital characteristic of ours. We've been doing this since the Confederations Cup," said Neymar.

"Even when we're not managing to score, we can't go switching off at the back. It gives us more chance of starting attacks too: if we're all on our on our guard at all times, we can try and win the ball back as quickly as possible."