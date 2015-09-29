Lukaku can achieve anything, says Martinez

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has taken the time to praise Romelu Lukaku in the wake of the Belgian striker's match-winning performance against West Brom on Monday.

Lukaku scored twice and set up one more to help Everton to a 3-2 win after they fell two goals behind and Martinez believes the 22-year-old is destined for greatness.

"Romelu can achieve anything he wants," Martinez told reporters.

"He's got that unique strength of being the man the man that the team needs. He has got an elite brain.

"In the second half, he has got two goals, an assist and he made a real difference."

Gerard Deulofeu provided the assist for both of Lukaku's strikes and Martinez had words of encouragement for his compatriot, too.

"He is always measured by what he doesn't do for the team, but we all know the quality he has. What I thought was that he showed he has the maturity to understand adversity.

"He never lost concentration, he never lost focus and he had two fantastic assists. But on top of that he wanted to stay on the pitch. Any other footballer of his type, once he's done his job and assisted the winner, would be quite happy to get off and put his feet up. He's an incredible boy now.

"He has that understanding of what the team needs. He wanted to work hard and to stay there and be part of the winning team finishing the game. He has earned his starting position and I was pleased in the manner he played in the second half."