Lyon coach Garde keen to avoid Marseille repeat

Garde's men take on Jose Anigo's side in the Coupe de la Ligue at the Stade de Gerland, having shared the spoils in their Ligue 1 clash a month ago.

That match saw visitors Marseille fight back from 2-0 down thanks to goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin.

And Garde wants Lyon to ensure there are no slip-ups this time around, with a semi-final place at stake.

"The players must not think that I have amnesia and that I have forgotten what happened in our last game against Marseille," he said.

"We will play a big match and hope that there are more to follow."

Lyon come into the game on the back of some impressive form, having avoided defeat in their last eight games in all competitions, and Garde is hopeful his charges can continue their strong performances.

"There are no significant injuries and I think my players are able to repeat their intense efforts," he said.

"Marseille has a big squad, with a lot of quality."