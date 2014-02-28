Lyon coach Garde wary of Viktoria Plzen threat

The Ligue 1 side progressed to the latter stages of the competition on Thursday with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Chornomorets at the Stade de Gerland, with Alexandre Lacazette netting the only goal of the tie with 10 minutes left to play.

As well as their exploits in Europe, Lyon also remain in contention for a top-three finish in the league this season and Garde hopes to see them maintain their form over the coming weeks.

"In the Europa League it is expected that the athletic level is higher than the (domestic) championship, especially when it is a decisive match," said the Lyon coach. "Teams give everything they have.

"In the next round we will play against the Czechs Plzen, who created the surprise against Shakhtar Donetsk and have extensive experience in Europe.

"We will prepare and we will try to qualify again. It is a great feeling (to qualify for the last 16)."

Lyon return to league action on Sunday with the visit of mid-table Montpellier, with the first leg of their first-ever meeting with Plzen set to take place on March 13.