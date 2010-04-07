Lyon hold out to reach last four

Ligue 1 champions Bordeaux had only an outside chance of qualifying after going down 3-1 in Lyon last week but Morocco striker Marouane Chamakh kept their hopes alive by scoring from close range just before the break.

Lyon, though, controlled much of a highly-tactical affair that was not as exciting as the first leg to triumph 3-2 on aggregate and set up a meeting with Bayern Munich who knocked out Manchester United.

The first chance for Lyon came from a long-range free kick by Brazilian winger Michel Bastos that went just wide on 10 minutes.

The visitors showed more initiative up front in the opening stages and three minutes later lone striker Bafetimbi Gomis headed over from a corner.

BAR RATTLED

Bordeaux looked nervous at first and did not threaten until playmaker Yoann Gourcuff nodded over in the 18th minute.

Chamakh volleyed wide from a Benoit Tremoulinas cross before Bordeaux rattled the bar with a powerful 30-metre shot from Alou Diarra.

Seconds later a low cross by Tremoulinas took a deflection and Chamakh pounced to score from close range.

Bordeaux had most of the possession in the second half but rarely looked like grabbing a second goal.

The home fans shouted for a penalty after a challenge on Chamakh from Brazilian defender Cris but the referee waved play on.

Bordeaux then gave the visitors a scare in the dying moments when a header by Brazilian midfielder Wendel forced a brilliant save from France keeper Hugo Lloris.

NEWS:Puel praises Lloris performance

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook