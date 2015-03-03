Lyon success a source of pride for Gonalons

Champions of France in seven successive seasons from 2001 to 2008, Lyon are in pole position to claim further silverware with 11 rounds of the season remaining.

Clement Fournier's men hold a one-point lead over title-holders Paris Saint-Germain, despite lacking the financial muscle of their rivals.

Gonalons feels Lyon's success this term is due reward for the focus the club have placed on developing talent.

"Something was born a little time ago [at Lyon]," the France international told Perform.

"Not only this season, it started with [former coach] Remi Garde, three or four seasons ago.

"There is a continuity. We rely on our training centre and it rewards the work of our coaches. But it's not new for us.

"Today it's more complicated economically. Therefore, the club work more at the training centre and we [see the] benefit of it. This is a moment of real pride for the club."

Lyon's next Ligue 1 fixture sees them travel to Montpellier on Sunday.