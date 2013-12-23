Mackay admits he expected to be sacked

On Monday, the Scot confirmed reports that he had received an email from club owner Vincent Tan prior to Saturday's Premier League match at Liverpool, telling him to resign or be relieved of his duties.

Cardiff subsequently released a statement on Sunday confirming Mackay would remain in charge, with dialogue planned between the manager and Tan.

In a press conference 24 hours later, Mackay said: “I did feel I was going to lose my job on the weekend. The email (from Tan) deeply upset me.

"I declined to resign and expected to be sacked over the weekend. To give the fans a clap (at Anfield) was something I wanted to do for the support they had given me.

"I don't know if we can talk. Mehmet (Dalman, the Cardiff chairman) has been trying to do this for three months, as have I.

"There are certain areas that have to be addressed that were in the email. I will find out when I go to the meeting.

"At that point I will take stock of where I am."