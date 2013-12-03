Mackay confident Cardiff can compete in top flight

Defeat to Arsenal on Saturday left the club fourth from bottom in the table and with a three-point advantage over Fulham directly below Cardiff in the relegation zone, but Mackay believes his side have the quality to compete with anyone in England's top flight.

Cardiff, who have taken points off both Manchester clubs and Everton at home this season, face Stoke City on Wednesday at the start of a December fixture list that includes a trip to Liverpool and the visit of Southampton.

However, the Scot is only focusing on the Stoke clash and insists his team can collect at least a point at the Britannia Stadium.

"It's a busy period but it's something that we're all used to," he said ahead of the match. "It's two tough away games coming up but we'll be going all out to bring points back from both.

"It's a club in transition but Mark (Hughes) is a very experienced manager. Stoke are an established Premier League club.

"We're certainly competing at this level and have been competitive away from home all season.

"Any points you can pick up on the road certainly come at a premium."