Madrid clash 'career-defining' - Kompany

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany told his team their return leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League would define their careers.

Manuel Pellegrini's men managed to hold the La Liga giants to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Looking to reach their maiden Champions League final, Kompany knows how much is on the line at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's a career-defining game. There's so much still at stake," the defender said.

"If you're going to have a draw at home, which is not a bad thing against Real Madrid, then 0-0 is the best result.

"Then again, I still back my team to score over 180 minutes. I would not expect us not to be able to score one goal."

Despite how much is at stake, Kompany believes all the pressure is on Zinedine Zidane's side.

The 30-year-old Belgium international said playing away from home in the second leg could suit City.

"It's a pressurising result because you are at home and your fans are expecting you to go forward and score goals and that can leave gaps," Kompany said.

"We've proven against Paris Saint-Germain how dangerous we can be on the counter."