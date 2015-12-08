Madrid rout proves I'm not defensive - Benitez

Rafael Benitez says Real Madrid's crushing 8-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Tuesday serves as proof he is not a defensive coach.

Benitez witnessed Madrid produce a devastating attacking display in their final Champions League group stage match, setting a club record for the biggest margin of victory in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo bettered his own record for goals scored in a single group stage, the Portugal international netting four times in the space of 19 minutes to take his tally to 11.

His performance overshadowed that of Karim Benzema, who scored a hat-trick, while Mateo Kovacic found the net for the first time in a Madrid shirt.

A 4-0 home loss to Barcelona and the Copa del Rey controversy that has seen Madrid kicked out of the tournament for fielding an ineligible player has led to intense pressure on Benitez.

Including the Copa game in question against Cadiz, Madrid have scored 21 goals in their last five games.

And Benitez said: "I've always said I'm not defensive and this is a demonstration of that.

"I'm proud [of the record win] and I thought we could have beaten it. I'm satisfied with the team."

Benitez was also full of praise for Benzema, who has struggled with injury and has also been embroiled in a sex-tape scandal involving France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

He added: "He started well, then got injured and had other problems. But he's still scoring goals and will be critical during the season."