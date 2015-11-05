Madrid sold me to cover 'big signings' - Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel di Maria hit out at former club Real Madrid and claimed he was sold last year to fund their transfer activity.

Di Maria was sold to Manchester United for a British-record £59.7million in August 2014 but the Argentina international never settled in the Premier League, eventually sold to French champions PSG in a deal worth £44.3m the next summer.

The 27-year-old returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Madrid on Tuesday, unable to prevent a 1-0 Champions League defeat.

Still disgruntled by the manner of his exit from the club, Di Maria told Antena 3 he was sold to cover the costs of James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos.

"I didn't go for the money. I wanted to renew my contract but they didn't want that. They had to cover the cost of their big summer signings," Di Maria said.

"An offer came in of €75 million and they transferred me to Manchester.

"They didn't even let me go out the front door, if I went out the back door it was because of them, not me."

Di Maria has scored four goals in 12 appearances for the capital club.