First Manchester United summer signing is a 'done deal': report

Ruben Amorim is edging closer to an agreement for one star

Manchester United are on the cusp of an agreement for their first summer signing of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table but tonight sees them offered a lifeline, as they take on Athletic Club in the semi-finals of the Europa League – with a potential final back in Bilbao later this month and a chance at qualification for the Champions League next season.

Ruben Amorim has struggled since joining the club midseason but with the Portuguese now getting his first target over the line, working is starting on a sizeable rebuild at Old Trafford.

Full agreement expected imminently for Manchester United signing

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is leading a rebuild this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Huge moves are expected this summer at Manchester United, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggesting that his former club need at least five signings to implement Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation.

“The three up front are not good enough and the two wing-backs, they're not good enough: they need five players,” the Red Devils' one-club man said in April. “They need to serve him with five players who are good enough in this system to be able to play his system the way he wants.”

Gary Neville has concerns over several areas of United's team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hig-name forwards Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are all expected to leave the club, as United contend with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) – but now, it appears the club are close to securing a replacement for at least one of those players.

TEAMtalk are reporting that United's move for Matheus is a “done deal” with the two parties in the final stages of personal terms ahead of the official bid being launched.

The Brazilian has a £62.5 million release clause after signing a new deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season to keep him in the Midlands until 2029 – which United will have no problem triggering after negotiations with Cunha's representatives.

FourFourTwo understands that Cunha was a major target for Arsenal, too, but with United seemingly winning this race, the 25-year-old will likely slot into the attacking midfield berth alongside captain Bruno Fernandes.

Matheus Cunha looks bound for Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

There is hope that this deal could be sorted as soon as the transfer window opens, giving Amorim a whole summer to work with Cunha and the rest of his squad.

Cunha is worth €55m, as per Transfermarkt. United travel to Brentford this weekend when Premier League action resumes.