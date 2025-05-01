Liverpool told to cough up £80m for young Premier League midfielder

Liverpool manager Arne Slot's thoughts will already be turning to next season

Liverpool have the Premier League title in the bag and are now gearing up for the defence of it next term.

Arne Slot, somehow, managed to piece together a league-winning season with his only available summer signing last year being Federico Chiesa, limited to just four Premier League appearances.

But signals suggest it won’t be as quiet at Anfield this time around.

Liverpool identify Premier League star to fill midfield gap

Slot had to adapt Ryan Gravenberch's game to account for a clear midfield deficiency (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the Reds’ inaction before the start of the current campaign boils down to their focus on, and ultimate failure in, capturing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

It forced Ryan Gravenberch to adapt to an unfamiliar no.6 role, a task he took in his stride, but now Liverpool have identified a specialist for the gig.

Having missed Zubimendi last summer, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton could be the answer this time around (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have unveiled Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as one of the Merseysiders’ primary options.

But the 21-year-old is far from a hidden gem, with Manchester City and Manchester United just two of the young midfielder’s admirers.

Palace are under no illusion regarding the talent they have on their hands and, as such, are reportedly not considering any offers below £80m.

Wharton is under contract until 2029 at Selhurst Park, and doesn’t have a release clause in his contract. As Newcastle United will confirm from their Marc Guehi chase, the Eagles are more than happy to wait for the right number, even if it means losing a deal.

Wharton is hotly tipped to be England's next big midfield talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot has delivered Liverpool their second Premier League title, in his first season in England, having barely spent a penny.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if that doesn’t entitle him to spend some money to reinforce his squad this summer, what will?

Undoubtedly, £80m is a lot of money, but if the common projection of Wharton becoming England’s next great midfielder is correct, given the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have already breached the £100m mark, it could still look like a bargain further down the line.

Wharton is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Chelsea when Premier League action returns this weekend.