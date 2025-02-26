'They are skipping even the legal arguments - they have declared war on us, they have th desire to hurt us' Manchester United winger Antony has caused chaos in Spain, leaving Real Madrid officials FUMING

Antony is said to have left Real Madrid officials fuming after his recent behaviour

Manchester United winger Antony is said to have left officials at Real Madrid in a fit of rage.

The 25-year-old is currently out on loan with Real Betis after a January move away from Manchester United was granted by head coach Ruben Amorim. Antony has so far registered five goal contributions in six games for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

But it is his recent behaviour that has left Saturday's opponents Real Madrid in a fit of rage before the game has even kicked off in Seville.

Why Antony's behaviour has left Real Madrid FUMING before a ball has even been kicked

Antony is seemingly enjoying life in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony's struggles at Old Trafford have been well documented, given the former Ajax man has scored just 12 goals since his high-profile arrival back in 2022.

Moving for a fee thought to be in the region of £80m was never going to be easy and his performances never really lived up to the hype that was once seen during his days in the Netherlands.

Antony was brought to the club by former manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Alamy)

But it is his behaviour in Spain that has now caused quite the stir after he was sent off during Betis' recent 2-1 win over Getafe last week. The Brazilian hacked down Juan Iglesias with just moments remaining in the game leaving referee Javier Alberola Rojas with no choice but to send him off.

Betis have now confirmed his red card has been overturned by La Liga officials and that has left Real Madrid seething ahead of their game this weekend.

AS say the reigning UEFA Champions League holders are both angry and confused as to why officials in Spain have reached the decision, with one member of Madrid's delegation team speaking out on the matter.

“In their eagerness to go hunting against Real Madrid, they are skipping even the legal arguments," the unnamed official began. "Removing a red card that has been clearly assessed by the refereeing body and well explained in the minutes is as if the judges from now on are going to re-referee the matches.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is currently in charge at Betis (Image credit: Getty)

"They don’t hold back, they have done it with the desire to hurt us. They have declared war on us and use all imaginable means, even if they expose the very referees they claim to defend so much.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it is hard to understand why Antony's red card has been overturned, especially given the foolishness of his challenge.