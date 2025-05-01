Newcastle United given green light to secure the best attack in the league: report

Newcastle United have a fairly decent foundation to build their attack on with Alexander Isak

Newcastle United have identified the ideal target to fill their right-wing berth.

This season’s Carabao Cup winners have long had a vacancy on that flank, despite Jacob Murphy proving surprisingly productive in the role this term with eight league goals and 12 assists.

Still, they feel there are improvements to be made as they gear up for a European competition of some description next season, depending on where they finish in the league.

Newcastle United land on primary right-wing target

Jacob Murphy has been excellent for Newcastle this season, but they've got eyes on an upgrade (Image credit: Alamy)

With Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon locked down as two of the best in the league in their respective positions, it is only the right side preventing the Magpies almost certainly boasting the best front three in the Premier League.

While that may be slightly unfair on Murphy, given the season he’s had, it’s hard to argue against their latest target completing a more formidable trio.

Bryan Mbeumo is one of the Magpies' primary targets for the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph have revealed that Newcastle hold a “strong interest” in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Thought to be particularly appealing to boss Eddie Howe, who, according to Bruno Guimaraes, will manage England one day, is Mbeumo’s versatility to play out wide and through the middle.

However, the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards revealed that the £60m price tag place on the Cameroon international by Brentford could cause issues, with the Magpies keen to recruit in other positions.

Newcastle are expected to make their first solid approaches for the player once they know which European competition they’ll be in; already guaranteed a place in the Conference League through their Carabao Cup triumph.

Mbeumo has been one of the most effective forwards in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Murphy has been something of a revelation this season and filled in expertly for a gap left by the recruitment team at St James’ Park, Mbeumo is a clear upgrade.

On 28 and 24 goal involvements respectively, Isak and Mbeumo both sit inside the top four most productive players in the Premier League in terms of goals and assists, alongside Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Putting them together in the same front three will cause any top side nightmares, and undoubtedly put them in the conversation for carrying the best attacking unit in the league.

Mbeumo is valued at €50m according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle next face Brighton & Hove Albion when Premier League action returns this weekend.