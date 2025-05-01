Arsenal in talks to sign surprise Gabriel replacement: report

Arsenal have opened discussions to sign another centre-back, as Mikel Arteta doubles down defensively.

The Gunners are widely expected to launch a big move this summer for a centre-forward, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak linked with moves to N5 – but with manager Mikel Arteta suffering a defensive crisis this term, he may have to invest at the back once more.

With lynchpin Gabriel ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, the Brazilian may have to fight for his place next season – and with a contract that winds up in 2027, it appears Arteta and co. are planning for the future.

Arsenal may even look to cash in on Gabriel

Mikel Arteta is looking to invest defensively (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, Gabriel has become one of the most dependable players in the Premier League in both boxes this season – but with interest from the Saudi Pro League in the towering defender, as per a recent report from Brazilian outlet UOL, Arsenal may struggle to keep ahold of him for much longer.

William Saliba also has a contract that expires in 2027 and with Arteta likely to favour tying the Frenchman down first, the question remains as to whether Gabriel's days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered.

William Saliba is approaching the last two years of his deal, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

With last summer's major signing Riccardo Calafiori struggling with injury this term and the likes of Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko both likely to leave this summer, Arsenal will be light in left-back and left-sided centre-back positions next season.

Now, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by SiamoLaRoma, claim that Arsenal have opened communication over signing AS Roma's Evan Ndicka this summer with the Giallorossi demanding a minimum fee of €30 million.

Intriguingly, Arsenal were said to be in for the Ivorian the last time that they were looking to extend Gabriel's contract.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Ndicka, but with new sporting director Andrea Berta tasked with sorting new contracts for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba – FourFourTwo understands the extension for Saka all extremely close – Gabriel will surely be next on the list unless a groundbreaking offer is tabled.

Evan Ndicka is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another name on the radar for Arsenal, meanwhile, is Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato, who was ranked at no.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season last summer – and could be available this summer to improve the Gunners at both left-back and centre-back.

Dean Huijsen is also on Arsenal's radar, according to transfer expert David Ornstein, speaking to NBC.

Ndicka is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Bournemouth this weekend, when Premier League action resumes.