Madrid would win more if Ronaldo and Bale helped each other - Gento

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are two of the best players in the world but Real Madrid would be more successful if they helped each other more, according to club legend Francisco Gento.

The form of Ronaldo and Bale has been influential in Madrid's resurgence in the Liga title race and run to the Champions League final this season, with the former scoring 49 goals in another prolific season, while his team-mate has 20.

However, the relationship between the pair has often been under the spotlight, with both players forced to deny media claims they do not get along.

Gento, who won win six European Cups with Madrid, recognises the individual talent each player possesses, but believes the duo are capable of linking up better for the good of the team.

"They are two great players. There are few like them," Gento said in quotes reported by AS.

"If they were to link up a little better and help each other a little more, they would win more."

Madrid head into their final Liga match of the season at Deportivo La Coruna this weekend knowing that a win and any slip up from leaders Barcelona against Granada will see them crowned champions.

Zinedine Zidane's men will then contest the Champions League final versus city rivals Atletico Madrid on May 28 in a repeat of the 2014 showpiece.