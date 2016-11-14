Maestro Ozil is the new Bergkamp, says Pires

Robert Pires has hailed Mesut Ozil as the man who is emulating Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal, branding him the club's "new maestro".

Ozil's seven goals across all competitions in 2016-17 have caught the attention of Pires, who won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the club during his playing career.

He believes the Germany international is producing the type of magic previously displayed by the legendary Bergkamp and lauded his new ruthless streak in front of goal.

"Something has clicked," Pires told Arsenal Player. "What's happened in the head is like a click because he's scored a lot of goals.

"This is a difference between the last season with Mesut Ozil and now because he's thinking just for himself and sometimes when you are in front of the target it is very important to score a goal.

"Mesut Ozil has very good qualities, he can normally score a minimum of 12 goals during the Premier League so in my time the maestro was Dennis Bergkamp, and now it is Mesut Ozil.

"I love them both because they play very good football but they play for the team. Not for himself, they play for the team.

"This point is very important for the future and of course for Arsenal."

Ozil is out of contract in 2018 and Arsenal are currently in negotiations with him in a bid to extend the deal.