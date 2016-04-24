Mahrez: I got lucky against Swansea

Riyad Mahrez admitted he got lucky in scoring Leicester City's opener against Swansea City on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri's team took a huge step towards the Premier League title by overpowering Swansea with a nerveless 4-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

The win restores their eight-point cushion on second-placed Tottenham, who host West Brom on Monday, and the Foxes were set on their way by Mahrez's 17th league goal of the season, which came in the 10th minute.

Swansea skipper Ashley Williams gifted the ball to Mahrez on the edge of the area, and he dipped inside onto his left foot before firing past Lukasz Fabianski.

The Algerian, who is odds-on favourite to be named PFA Player of the Year later on Sunday, was quick to downplay his contribution after the game, preferring to focus on his team-mates' efforts.

"I went to press and I got a bit lucky," Mahrez told Sky Sports about his goal.

"After that I saw the gap and I shot. It was a difficult game and now we have three games to go and we're all working for each other."

Leicester's comprehensive victory was all the more impressive as it was earned without their suspended top scorer Jamie Vardy.

Mahrez added: "In this team we don't need just one player - we're all together, we have team spirit and we work together.

"Sometimes I have to score, or Vards, or Leo [Ulloa, who scored twice on Sunday], but it's all about the team.

"We needed this win. We just focus on ourselves - we have everything in our hands."

When asked if he expects his day to get even better by him landing the top prize at the PFA Awards, Mahrez replied: "I don't know, we will see! We're going to have a good night."