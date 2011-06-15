Malaga swoop for Monreal

The deal for the 25-year-old left-back is set to be completed on Wednesday if he passes a medical, the club said on their website on Tuesday.

Monreal, who has been capped four times by the world champions, came up through the youth ranks at Osasuna. Local media reported he was moving for a fee of around six million euros.

Malaga were bought by a member of the Qatari royal family last year and, despite finishing 11th in La Liga in May, have ambitious plans to push for European qualification next season.

Two weeks ago they signed Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy on a one-year deal.