Malky Mackay ‘really happy’ after Ross County’s crucial win over Dundee

Ross County boss Malky Mackay praised his players after they came from behind to win what was a “six-pointer” against Dundee at Dens Park.

The home side took the lead through Zak Rudden but the Staggies equalised thanks to Joseph Hungbo just before half-time.

County’s Regan Charles-Cook then had a penalty saved but he subsequently netted what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 victory.

The result opened up an eight-point gap between the Staggies and the bottom-of-the-table Dark Blues, leaving Mackay delighted.

He said: “It was a steelier-looking Dundee team. They put their new signings in. We knew they would look for balls into Zak Rudden.

“In the first 15-20 minutes we didn’t win too many second balls and they scored. After that, we stepped onto the game.

“We started opening them up and we looked comfortable in possession. The goal was coming. It was a great time to score, so I was delighted.

“I was really happy with the second half, the way we controlled the game. We could have scored a couple more. We missed the penalty, but looked really, really fit and aggressive.

“Especially coming here, a lot of people were talking of this being a six-pointer.”

Mackay also heaped praise on striker Charles-Cook for putting his penalty miss behind him to score.

He added: “Regan is a calm boy, a terrific lad and there was no need to try and lift his head after the penalty because he caused Cammy Kerr an awful lot of problems down the right-hand side.

“His finish was just like the one against Dundee United – high into the net. That’s six goals in seven games and he’s doing so well for us. It was a real team effort but a quality finish from him.

“We’re four points from sixth place, and I know the teams above us are doing well. But we just have to keep the momentum going.

“After the winter break, we’ve had great results. We can play against anyone in the league and do well and score goals. We defended royally and it gives us a springboard to attack teams.”

Under-pressure Dundee boss James McPake lamented the poor goals his relegation-threatened side conceded.

He said: “The decision-making from the start wasn’t good enough. Both goals are ridiculous. They are nothing short of shambolic.

“I will take that on the chin as I pick up the team. I will take my share of the blame, or all the blame, if that’s what gets thrown at me.”