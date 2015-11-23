Mamic hits back at Wenger

Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic hit back at Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal manager's unhappiness with a lack of punishment for the Croatian club.

Midfielder Arijan Ademi was banned for four years after testing positive to a banned substance following Dinamo Zagreb's shock 2-1 win over Arsenal in September.

Ahead of a must-win Group F clash for Arsenal in London on Tuesday, Wenger said he was surprised the result was allowed to stand.

Mamic was unhappy with the Frenchman and insisted the decision not to overturn the result was the right one.

"Of course the result of first match was fair and doesn't need to be changed," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"Mr Wenger can wish what he wants but there are decision makers. Or maybe Mr Wenger thinks he should write the law and UEFA's statute?"

Bayern Munich and Olympiacos top the pool on nine points, six clear of Arsenal and Dinamo with two matches remaining.

Mamic added that he was shocked by the Premier League club's struggles in Europe.

"It is a surprise for me to see Arsenal so low, with only three points," he continued.

"I expected them and Bayern to lead the group."