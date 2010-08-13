Man City 2/1 to exact revenge on Spurs
By Gregg Davies
The 2010/11 Premier League kicks off with a game still fresh in the minds of both sets of players, after Tottenham Hotspur fought Manchester City four days before the end of last season to decide who claimed fourth spot and the final Champions League place.
Those who believe Manchester City are the real deal will be piling into them at a great price of 2/1 to beat Spurs on Saturday. But if Spurs can make White Hart Lane the fortress it was last season their price of 11/8 to see off City looks a steal.
11/8 Spurs Win
9/4 Draw
2/1 Man City Win
Spurs have won this match for the last six years and on five of those occasions the score was 2-1 to the home side - a score punters will be backing at 15/2.
Last season City were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Harry Redknapp's men. It's 22/1 for that to happen again.
Correct Scores
7/1 Spurs 1-0
12/1 Spurs 2-0
15/2 Spurs 2-1
22/1 Spurs 3-0
9/1 City 1-0
13/1 City 2-0
9/1 City 2-1
33/1 City 3-0
More available onsite
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.