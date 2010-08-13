Man City 2/1 to exact revenge on Spurs

Those who believe Manchester City are the real deal will be piling into them at a great price of 2/1 to beat Spurs on Saturday. But if Spurs can make White Hart Lane the fortress it was last season their price of 11/8 to see off City looks a steal.

11/8 Spurs Win

9/4 Draw

2/1 Man City Win

Spurs have won this match for the last six years and on five of those occasions the score was 2-1 to the home side - a score punters will be backing at 15/2.

Last season City were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Harry Redknapp's men. It's 22/1 for that to happen again.

Correct Scores

7/1 Spurs 1-0

12/1 Spurs 2-0

15/2 Spurs 2-1

22/1 Spurs 3-0

9/1 City 1-0

13/1 City 2-0

9/1 City 2-1

33/1 City 3-0

