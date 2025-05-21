Quiz! Can you name the starting line up from Tottenham's 6-1 win over Manchester United in 2020?

A day that will go down in Premier League history, 4 October, 2020.

Tottenham demolished Manchester United in their own back yard, before Aston Villa humiliated the reigning champions Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park.

We at FourFourTwo want to test your knowledge of that day, as we bring you another customary quiz to whet your appetite ahead of the Europa League final.

You have unlimited time to name the team that started for Tottenham in that sensational 6-1 demolition of Manchester United on that autumnal afternoon.

The number of letters in their surname is given, but that is it, you'll have to rummage around your brain to score 100% on this quiz.

However if one player escaping your mind, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

All right, Lilywhites, after that specific line-up challenge, let's keep the Tottenham quizzes going and then broaden our horizons with some more top-tier football challenges – as we've got plenty here to test your knowledge, from iconic Spurs moments to the elite of European competition.

First up, a deep dive into recent European history for the North Londoners: can you name every club Tottenham Hotspur have faced in Europe since 2006/07? Then, let's rewind a bit further and test your memory of a piece of silverware – can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up that won the League Cup final in 2008?

For those who keep a close eye on the goal charts, how about testing your knowledge of the club's Premier League sharpshooters? Can you name Tottenham Hotspur's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers?

And finally, expanding beyond N17, we've got two challenging European quizzes for you. Can you name every British club to compete in the Europa League or UEFA Cup? And for a truly elite challenge, see if you can name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League. Plenty to get your teeth into below, too…